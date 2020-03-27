'YOU WILL SEE DARKNESS!' Democrat Congresswoman Melts Down On House Floor

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) donned pink latex gloves as she melted down on the House floor over the coronavirus stimulus package Friday.

“Many Americans may perish unexpectedly and suddenly in unfair circumstances. These are not pleasant words to hear — treatments and cures are needed, they will take time. Economic security must be guaranteed,” Stevens started out saying, urging fellow congressmen to “take this disease seriously.”

“The outbreak of Covid-19 has spread throughout our land. Listen to the scientists and the doctors who have spent a lifetime in this space. Listen to Dr. Fauci, this is not a moment to provide the false comforts of times past.”

After her rant exceeded the allotted time, Congresswoman Stevens began yelling frantically asking for more time as presiding officers tried to move on to comments from other House members.

“The Gentlelady is out of order!” presiding officers said trying to cut off Rep. Stevens, as another congressman yielded her an additional thirty seconds.

“Sharing in the profession with those who have not come before you. Similar times of trying medical needs. Wars and flus past. You will see darkness. You will be pushed and our society needs you to stand together at this time. Our country loves you. To our doctors and our nurses I wear these latex gloves to tell every American to not be afraid,” Stevens ranted before getting cut off.

Stevens, who represents Michigan’s 11th district, has been critical of the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic, on Thursday tweeting (then deleting) a mockup of President Donald Trump as the Grim Reaper.

This is the tweet that @HaleyLive just posted about @realDonaldTrump. I called it out as disgusting and she deleted it. She will answer for this at the polls this fall. @GOPChairwoman @PolarBarrett @JordynHermani pic.twitter.com/P4bwhwP9An — Eric Esshaki for Congress (@EsshakiCongress) March 26, 2020

