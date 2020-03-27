'YOU WILL SEE DARKNESS!' Democrat Congresswoman Melts Down On House Floor

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) donned pink latex gloves as she melted down on the House floor over the coronavirus stimulus package Friday.

“Many Americans may perish unexpectedly and suddenly in unfair circumstances. These are not pleasant words to hear — treatments and cures are needed, they will take time. Economic security must be guaranteed,” Stevens started out saying, urging fellow congressmen to “take this disease seriously.”

“The outbreak of Covid-19 has spread throughout our land. Listen to the scientists and the doctors who have spent a lifetime in this space. Listen to Dr. Fauci, this is not a moment to provide the false comforts of times past.”

After her rant exceeded the allotted time, Congresswoman Stevens began yelling frantically asking for more time as presiding officers tried to move on to comments from other House members.

“The Gentlelady is out of order!” presiding officers said trying to cut off Rep. Stevens, as another congressman yielded her an additional thirty seconds.

“Sharing in the profession with those who have not come before you. Similar times of trying medical needs. Wars and flus past. You will see darkness. You will be pushed and our society needs you to stand together at this time. Our country loves you. To our doctors and our nurses I wear these latex gloves to tell every American to not be afraid,” Stevens ranted before getting cut off.

Stevens, who represents Michigan’s 11th district, has been critical of the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic, on Thursday tweeting (then deleting) a mockup of President Donald Trump as the Grim Reaper.

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars


A collection of MSM talking heads and leftist idols that are wishing for a recession and more corona-virus deaths so Trump can be voted out of office.

Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Leftist Journo Takes Pleasure In US Becoming Worst Hit Coronavirus Nation: ‘Who’s The S***hole Country Now?’

Leftist Journo Takes Pleasure In US Becoming Worst Hit Coronavirus Nation: ‘Who’s The S***hole Country Now?’

U.S. News
Comments
Study: 80,000 Coronavirus Deaths Expected In US By Summer

Study: 80,000 Coronavirus Deaths Expected In US By Summer

U.S. News
Comments

America Is Now The COVID-19 Epicenter: The U.S. Just Had 17,224 Newly Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In A Single Day!

U.S. News
comments

Michigan Democrat Governor Threatens Licenses of Doctors and Pharmacists Who Prescribe Hydroxychloroquine to Treat Coronavirus

U.S. News
comments

Actor Michael Rapaport calls for ‘little f***ing Barron Trump’ to be exposed to coronavirus

U.S. News
comments

Comments