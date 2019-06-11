You'll Be Shocked to Learn That Book Claiming 'Married Women Are Less Happy' is Total Bull***t

“Happiness expert” Paul Dolan’s claim that married women admit to being less happy than unmarried women when their spouse is out of the room was based off a misreading of the data, adjunct professor Gray Kimbrough has revealed.

From Vox:

“Married people are happier than other population subgroups, but only when their spouse is in the room when they’re asked how happy they are. When the spouse is not present: f***ing miserable,” Dolan said, citing the American Time Use Survey, a national survey available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and used for academic research on how Americans live their lives. The problem? That finding is the result of a grievous misunderstanding on Dolan’s part of how the American Time Use Survey works. The people conducting the survey didn’t ask married people how happy they were, shoo their spouses out of the room, and then ask again. Dolan had misinterpreted one of the categories in the survey, “spouse absent,” which refers to married people whose partner is no longer living in their household, as meaning the spouse stepped out of the room. Oops.





Paul Dolan

The error was caught by Gray Kimbrough, an economist at American University’s School of Public Affairs, who uses the survey data — and realized that Dolan must have gotten it wrong. “I’ve done a lot with time-use data,” Kimbrough told me. “It’s a phone survey.” The survey didn’t even ask if a respondent’s spouse was in the room. Dolan confirmed to me by email, “We did indeed misinterpret the variable. Some surveys do code whether people are present for the interview but in this instance it refers to present in the household. I have contacted the Guardian who have amended the piece and my editor so that we can make the requisite changes to the book. The substance of my argument that marriage is generally better for men than for women remains.”

Gerald Celente of Trends Journal makes a few predictions for upcoming financial trends worldwide. Kimbrough disputes that, too, arguing that Dolan’s other claims also “fall apart with a cursory look at the evidence,” as he told me.

Imagine my shock.

Here’s Kimbrough’s thread debunking Dolan on Twitter:

A similar screw-up just happened with leftist Naomi Wolf:

Everyone listen to Naomi Wolf realize on live radio that the historical thesis of the book she's there to promote is based on her misunderstanding a legal term pic.twitter.com/a3tB77g3c1 — Edmund Hochreiter (@thymetikon) May 23, 2019

Tons of other books pushed by our media, such as Stephen Jay Gould’s “The Mismeasure of Man,” were outright scientific frauds pushed to advance leftist egalitarianism.

One of the media’s top experts on abortion in the 1960’s and 1970’s, abortionist Dr. Bernard Nathanson, later in life admitted he pushed fake statistics to the media to trick the public into believing most Americans supported abortion.





Just as with this story, the media simply runs with the lie then buries the correction.

Remember, according to our ruling oligarchs, only propagandists like these should be allowed to have a voice on the internet. All the “conspiracy theorists” who said Iraq doesn’t have WMDs and Trump didn’t collude with Russia need to be banned entirely.