'You'll Be Surprised': Trump Hints at Possible DMZ Visit

President Donald Trump hinted Wednesday at a potential visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) while speaking to reporters outside the White House.

Trump, who is set to embark next week on a 12-day trip through Asia, declined to give details, but stated, “you’ll be surprised,” when questioned about a possible stop at the buffer between North and South Korea.

“Well, I’d rather not say, but you’ll be surprised,” Trump said. “You’ll be surprised.”

Just two days prior a senior White House official said a trip to the heavily-fortified border was unlikely, citing an already-packed schedule while questioning the significance of such a visit.

“We don’t think it sends any message either way,” the official said.

Both Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Vice President Mike Pence visited the border this year during trips to the region.

Past presidents to visit the DMZ include Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

During his tour of Asia, Trump will travel to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

While in South Korea, Trump plans to speak to American troops at the United States Army Garrison-Humphreys south of Seoul.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula remain high following comments from a senior North Korean official this week in which the U.S. was warned to take the threat of atmospheric nuclear test literally.

