Young Austrian Nationalist Candidate Poised To Win Election

Image Credits: Getty.

Sebastian Kurz is set to become Austria’s youngest-ever chanceloor at 31 years old after exit polls showed his People’s Party (OVP) winning the Austrian election 2017.

The FPO are forecast to win 31 per cent of the vote, and are likely to form a coalition with the far-right Freedom Party (FPO), who are in second place with 29 per cent.

Mr Kurz would also become the youngest world leader, ahead of North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, believed to be 33, and France’s Emmanuel Macron, 39.

Mr Kurz has been widely compared to Mr Macron both for his age and his campaign model.

