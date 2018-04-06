Young Turks Co-Host: "Conveniently Timed Terrorist Attack" Could Help Trump in Mid-Terms

A co-host for the Young Turks thinks that a “conveniently timed war” or “terrorist attack” could help Donald Trump turn out Republican voters for the mid-terms.

In an article for CNBC, John Iadarola, a left-wing political pundit, warns that the “blue wave” that is expected to see Democrats regain the House may not transpire if Trump can rally his base.

“The base that today might be weary of Trump could rally to his defense if they believed they faced some true threat, in the form of a conveniently timed war, terrorist attack, or existential threat to Donald Trump’s presidency itself,” writes Iadarola.

Iadarola does not clarify whether the “conveniently timed” war or terrorist attack could come about as a result of conspiracy or mere happenstance.

He goes on to complain that there is a right-wing “defamation campaign against Special Counsel Robert Mueller” and that “racist defunding of polling places in lower socioeconomic areas” could cost Democrats crucial votes.

This is not the first time that a terror attack has been suggested as a way Republicans could keep hold of the House this November.

In January, the Washington Post published a report that Trump was telling his advisers, “he doesn’t think the 2018 election has to be as bad as others are predicting.”

The report claimed that Trump went on to highlight how Republicans enjoyed mid-term success in 2002 as a result of the September 11, 2011 terror attacks.

This prompted a rash of alarmist responses from left-wing outlets like Alternet and Vox which implied that Trump was somehow hoping for a terror attack to improve his fortunes.

