Young Voters Fueling European Populism Led by Le Pen, Wilders

As major elections in Europe draw near, populist-nationalist candidates Geert Wilders and Marine Le Pen lead their races in the Netherlands and France, respectively, fueled by crucial support from youthful, energized voting bases.

While the mainstream media would have the general public believing that national sovereignty and anti-globalism are the agendas of only old, rich, white racists, the truth is that young voters are breaking the collectivist conditioning drilled into them by corrupted education systems, mindless celebrity pawns and weaponized media and advertising.

Le Pen is dominating the 18-24 and 35-49 demographics in the three-way French presidential race, grabbing a whopping 35% of support from the latter group –

Age breakdown of Macron vs Fillon vs Le Pen in Rd 1

Look at the 18-24s & 35-49 for Le Pen

Doesn't fit easily with tolerant youth thesis pic.twitter.com/HTH8UGNRBb — Matthew Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) February 13, 2017

Geert Wilders’ Party For Freedom (PVV) is most popular with Dutch voters under 25, reports Europe Elects –

Netherlands: PVV (ENF) most popular party among the young. Young people are also those who are today worse-off than ten years ago. #TK2017 pic.twitter.com/GH4e8YA4mJ — Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) March 8, 2017

Additionally, PVV has gained in popularity from 7% in 2006 to 27% in 2016 –

Netherlands: Voting intention of people between 18 to 25 in 2016 and 2006. PVV (ENF) has risen from 7% to 27% (I&O Research poll). #Wilders pic.twitter.com/ejnir6dxX2 — Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) March 8, 2017

Wilders and his party have led in overall polling for months, but in the days leading up to the March 15 elections, the mainstream media is now claiming a ‘major slip’ in PVV’s popularity, tying it to a supposed drop in support for President Trump.

One can only wonder if these are the same tactics that were (and continue to be) deployed against Trump supporters, designed to discourage them and make them feel isolated.

Additionally, according to Matthew Goodwin, senior fellow at international think tank, Chatham House, the Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) is experiencing similar support from young voters –

@sundersays Hi Sunder, similar numbers among PVV & FPO electorates — Matthew Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) February 14, 2017

“The idea that the radical, anti-establishment feeling across the continent is driven by bitter old men is lazy, outdated thinking,” Westmonster reports. “There is huge anti-EU sentiment spreading amongst the youth of Europe let down when it comes to job prospects and open door migration.”

“It would appear that in France at least, they are preparing to back Marine Le Pen in big numbers.”

Brexit and Donald Trump set the stage in 2016 for a global populism movement that continues to build steam into 2017, and the fast-approaching elections in the Netherlands and France (upcoming in April) could rock the crumbling European Union before the Germans holds their elections in September.

As young adults become further disenfranchised with their countries being overrun by violent third-world migrants who suck up precious resources, increasingly oppressive free speech restrictions, and waning prosperity under the jackboot of socialist tyranny and taxation, they will continue to flock to the mounting rebellion against the status quo, because after all – conservatism is the new counter-culture.

