'Youngsters' Brutally Beat Dallas Man After Request to Stop Smoking Weed On Train

This is the shocking moment a 44-year-old father was beaten by a gang of youngsters on board a Dallas train after asking them to stop smoking marijuana.

Kennan Jones was attacked by the group on Sunday as they rode towards Deep Ellum in Dallas, Texas.

He had asked them to stop smoking marijuana on the Dallas Area Rapid Transit train.

The group included young men and women who punched him and threw him against the train’s doors before arriving at the station.

Some of them pushed off the handle poles to kick Jones from the air.

One of the young women then hit Jones in the head with a skateboard as he lay reeling on the ground.

