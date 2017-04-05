Your first medical diagnosis is probably wrong: study

When you’re dealing with a serious medical condition, don’t think twice about seeking a second opinion.

It could save your life, according to a new study from the Mayo Clinic. The investigation, published online in the Journal of Evaluation in Clinical Practice, found that 88% of patients who came to the medical institute for a second opinion, left with a different medical determination.

The study team, led by James Naessens, a Mayo Clinic health care policy researcher, compared the referring diagnosis to the final diagnosis. In 21% of the cases, patients got a completely different diagnosis, while around two-thirds of patients got a modified diagnosis. For 12%, the diagnosis remained unchanged.

