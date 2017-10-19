'Your Silence Was Deafening': Bill Clinton Rape Accuser Calls Out Monica Lewinsky

Bill Clinton rape accuser Juanita Broaddrick called out former White House intern Monica Lewinsky Thursday for failing to come to her aid during the Bill Clinton presidency.

Broaddrick, who came forward in the 1990s with allegations that Clinton raped her 2 decades prior, criticized Lewinsky – who had a sexual relationship with the former president during his tenure – for failing to support the numerous other women who have accused Clinton of sexual misconduct.

In a series of tweets, Broaddrick discussed Lewinsky’s use of the #MeToo hashtag – utilized by women who say they’ve been sexually harassed or abused amid the Harvey Weinstein scandal – asking, “where were you when we needed you?”

In a subsequent tweet, Broaddrick also called Lewinsky’s silence “deafening.”

“Your silence was deafening in the 90’s when Kathleen, Paula and I needed your voice,” Broaddrick added.

Kathleen Willey and Paula Jones also accused Clinton of sexual assault and lewd behavior during the 1990s as well.

During the 2016 election season, then-Republican party nominee Donald Trump brought several of Clinton’s accusers to a debate against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

“[T]here’s never been anybody in the history of politics in this nation that’s been so abusive to women…” Trump said. “Hillary Clinton attacked those same women and attacked them viciously.”


