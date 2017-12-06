Your Tax Dollars At Work: Funding 'Humanized Mice' Using Tissue From Aborted Babies

You probably don’t know this, but your tax dollars have been used by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to create “humanized mice” implanted with tissues taken from aborted babies.

As CNS News reports, a scientist attending “The New Humanized Rodent Model Workshop” sponsored by NIH in 2007 described the “SCID-hu Thy/Liv mouse model.” According to the AIDS Research and Therapy journal’s summary, the mouse was constructed with “(h)uman fetal liver and thymus (20-24 g.w.).”

As CNS explains, “It was ‘humanized’ with organs taken from babies five to six months after conception.” The summary continued, “A single donor (one baby) provides sufficient tissue to implant 50-60 mice.”

In 2014, NIH employees described their new “humanized mouse,” the “TKO-BLT”:

Triple Knock Out (TKO) mice that are bone marrow, liver, thymus (BLT)-humanized become highly reconstituted with human immune cells and tissues.

The newer mouse used organs from babies in a slightly younger age range than the babies described at the 2007 NIH workshop.

