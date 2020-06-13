'You're Choking Me!': Antifa Attacks Christian Street Preacher in Seattle 'Autonomous Zone'

Video out of the so-called Chapel Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in Seattle shows a group of Antifa terrorists choking, tackling, and eventually evicting a Christian street preacher from their utopian society.

The incident apparently started when Antifa began harassing and threatening the preacher within the zone.

BREAKING: Citizens of CHAZ threaten the life of a street preacher @ElijahSchaffer @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/S6D3oGRtcl — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 13, 2020

Separate video then shows Antifa surrounding the preacher, with several thugs “bear-hugging” and sexually assaulting him.

“What does it feel like to be hugged by a homosexual?” one of the Antifa asks before forcing kisses upon him.

This is what “Defund the Police” looks like In #CHAZ a street preacher is surrounded by ANTIFA A professing homosexual man holds onto him, kisses him (unwarranted) they eventually released him There are no cops, but there are definitely rules in the Automomous Zone pic.twitter.com/2b1NTLjSk8 — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) June 13, 2020

“Glory to the king!” the man cries as he resists.

Soon after he breaks free, another video captures Antifa tackling the preacher and putting him in a headlock as he screams, “You’re choking me!”

“the autonomous zone has the right to reject you” A citizen of #CHAZ yells at a street preacher being held down by Antifa As he screams “I am free citizen!” While they pry his speaker from his hands And chokehold him at one point face down like George Floyd (video below) pic.twitter.com/a1pry438jA — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) June 13, 2020

Another video ironically shows Antifa explaining to the preacher that they have the right to deport him from their new nation.

The video of the preacher getting choked out had gotten over 150,000 views by the time President Trump retweeted it on Saturday.

Notably, the media and Democrats like Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan are gaslighting the American people over Antifa’s armed occupation of downtown Seattle, characterizing CHAZ as a “peaceful protest” and a “summer of love” type festival with a “block party atmosphere” now that it’s police-free.

Lawfully gathering and expressing first amendment rights, demanding we do better as a society and provide true equity for communities of color is not terrorism – it is patriotism. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

Antifa created their own country in downtown Seattle, and things aren’t going so well.

