‘You’re going to be very disappointed,' Trump tells Media on Comey Tapes

President Trump said the media would likely be “disappointed” to learn whether he has tapes of conversations between himself and ex-FBI Director James Comey.

Answering questions about Comey’s testimony during a press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at the White House Rose Garden Friday, Trump asserted he was “100 percent” willing to testify under oath that he did not ask for the former FBI head’s “loyalty,” and that he did not ask to drop an investigation into former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn.

“I didn’t say that,” Trump said, denying he told Comey he “hoped” he’d drop an investigation into Flynn.

“I’m going to tell you, I didn’t say that. And there would be nothing wrong with it if I did say that, according to everybody that I’ve read today. But I didn’t say that.”

Trump also suggested to a reporter he may have tapes of his conversations with Comey, which may disprove some of the former FBI director’s testimony.

“And you seem to be hinting that there are recordings of those conversations,” a reporter asked.

“I’m not hinting anything,” Trump continued. “I’ll tell you about it over a very short period of time….”

“When will you tell us about the recordings?” the reporter timidly inquired.

“Over a very short period of time,” Trump again replied.

“Are there tapes, sir?” another reporter shouted, to which Trump responded, “Oh, you’re going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer. Don’t worry.”

Trump also stated Comey’s testimony “confirmed a lot of what I said – and some of the things that he said just weren’t true.”

“No collusion. No obstruction. He’s a leaker,” Trump added in regard to Comey. “But we want to get back to running our great country.”

The president also strongly denied he asked for Comey’s “loyalty,” as the FBI director testified Thursday.

“I hardly know the man, I’m not going to say, ‘I want you to pledge allegiance’,” Trump said. “Who would do that? Who would ask a man to pledge allegiance under oath. Think of it, I hardly know the man. It doesn’t make sense.”