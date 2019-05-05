'You're Going To Jail, Lady!': Man Heckles Hillary Clinton At Speaking Tour

A Nevada man appeared to break the conditioning in live time during Hillary Clinton’s Las Vegas speaking gig Sunday night, invoking Alex Jones by name and reminding the audience of her deceptive nature.

A video clip posted to Twitter by @DEPLORABLEHILL shows a man shouting off-camera at Clinton while she was speaking for her “An Evening with President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton” tour, warning that she was going to jail.

“I’m a deplorable! I’m a deplorable! You’re going to jail, lady!” the man yells while Clinton continues talking.

The clip then shows the crowd booing while the man continues yelling, “Alex Jones! You’ve all been deceived! Alex Jones sends his regards!” before abruptly ending.

Prices for the Clintons’ speaking tour reportedly dropped as they’ve struggled to bring in a big audience, LifeZette reported.

This fed-up conservative’s display of defiance to the Clintons comes on the heels of Facebook and Instagram banning Infowars, Paul Joseph Watson, Milo Yiannopoulos, and others.

Hillary Clinton was interviewed by Rachel Maddow and in an epic display of MSM propaganda continued to cast President Trump as a traitor who colluded with the Russians against America. Alex breaks down how the left is still shocked by the results of the 2016 election.