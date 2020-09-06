'You're Scum': Iraq War Veteran Blasts Democrats For Using His Image To Disparage Trump

An Iraqi War veteran ripped into a Democratic group after they used his image to perpetuate their new talking point that President Trump mocks U.S. troops.

Former U.S. Army soldier Bobby Henline pointed to an Occupy Democrats Facebook post claiming Trump did not want to look at wounded veterans ahead of a planned 2018 military parade, featuring a picture of his face, which was severely burned while serving in Iraq.

“Look, I don’t know if this is true or not,” Henline said in a TikTok video. “Doesn’t really matter to me. I want what’s best for this country no matter what political party you believe in.”

“But what I can tell you is, these idiots [Occupy Democrats] used by photo without my permission. They took advantage of a wounded veteran, that’s what they did.”

“They’re out there posting this stuff all over Facebook using my image like I agree with them,” Henline continued. “I’m done. I don’t play around with the ‘he said, she said’ bullshit. You’re lowlife. You’re scum. I can tell you that much. Take it down.”

It appears Occupy Democrats did remove that post, as it’s no longer available on the group’s timeline.

This comes as Democrats are pushing a new talking point spearheaded by a hit piece by the Atlantic using “anonymous sources” to claim Trump referred to fallen soldiers as “losers” and “suckers.”

During the 9-4-20 press conference Donald Trump doubled down on the Atlantic hoax article that he called soldiers suckers and losers.

