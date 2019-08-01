YouTube Bans 14-year-old Commentator “Soph”

Update: Following news of her channel’s termination, Soph posted updates to Twitter shrugging off the ban.

Original story continues below…

YouTube deep-sixed 14-year-old commentator Soph’s account Thursday, accusing her of promoting hate speech on her channel subscribed to by nearly 1 million people.

In a screenshot of YouTube’s dismissal posted to Twitter, the Google-owned video platform said Soph’s commentary in a video titled, “Pride & Predjudice” – which commented on the current state of the LGBT community – had violated its “hate speech policy.”

“Content glorifying or inciting violence against another person or group of people is not allowed on Youtube,” the message states. “We also don’t allow any content that encourages hatred of another person or group of people based on their membership in a protected group.”

“PRESS F TO PAY RESPECTS,” Soph (@sewernugget) tweeted, redirecting users to her BitChute account.

The left has been calling on YouTube to ban Soph for her “red-pilled” tirades, which often break down various issues dear to far leftists and Social Justice Warriors.

Soph joined Infowars’ Alex Jones after Buzzfeed published a May 2019 hit piece on her aimed at having her de-platformed.

In the interest of transparency, here’s the video that got Soph banned (viewer discretion advised):

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars

Also watch: 14-Year-Old Girl Soph Responds To ANTIFA Bullying


Related Articles

Judge Denies Motion to Reconsider Appointing Special Prosecutor in Jussie Smollett Case

Judge Denies Motion to Reconsider Appointing Special Prosecutor in Jussie Smollett Case

U.S. News
Comments
Idiots Think Tulsi Gabbard Was Hired by 'Russia' to Bring Down Kamala Harris

Idiots Think Tulsi Gabbard Was Hired by ‘Russia’ to Bring Down Kamala Harris

U.S. News
Comments

Yang Admits He Wants To Enforce Censorship!

U.S. News
comments

MSNBC: Trump Wants To ‘Exterminate’ Black People

U.S. News
comments

Gillibrand Would Explain to White Suburban Women ‘What White Privilege Actually Is’

U.S. News
comments

Comments