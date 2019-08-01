YouTube Bans 14-year-old Commentator “Soph”

Update: Following news of her channel’s termination, Soph posted updates to Twitter shrugging off the ban.

personally, less viewers is no biggie. youtube is the fast food of media, it thrives off of convenience, not the quality of its service, but if it upsets you because you want my ideas to be broadcasted as much as possible, send complaint emails, do what you have to. — soph (@sewernugget) August 1, 2019

YouTube deep-sixed 14-year-old commentator Soph’s account Thursday, accusing her of promoting hate speech on her channel subscribed to by nearly 1 million people.

In a screenshot of YouTube’s dismissal posted to Twitter, the Google-owned video platform said Soph’s commentary in a video titled, “Pride & Predjudice” – which commented on the current state of the LGBT community – had violated its “hate speech policy.”

“Content glorifying or inciting violence against another person or group of people is not allowed on Youtube,” the message states. “We also don’t allow any content that encourages hatred of another person or group of people based on their membership in a protected group.”

“PRESS F TO PAY RESPECTS,” Soph (@sewernugget) tweeted, redirecting users to her BitChute account.

The left has been calling on YouTube to ban Soph for her “red-pilled” tirades, which often break down various issues dear to far leftists and Social Justice Warriors.

Soph joined Infowars’ Alex Jones after Buzzfeed published a May 2019 hit piece on her aimed at having her de-platformed.

In the interest of transparency, here’s the video that got Soph banned (viewer discretion advised):



