YouTube Bans Creator With Half a Million Subscribers After He Criticized Vox's Carlos Maza

YouTube banned the channel of a creator with half a million subscribers the day after he released a video decrying censorship and criticizing Vox’s Carlos Maza.

Earlier this month, Maza whipped up a firestorm of outrage after accusing Steven Crowder of using gay slurs against him. This led to Crowder’s channel being demonetized and the #VoxAdPocalypse – which saw thousands of channels deleted or demonetized for ‘hate speech’.

However, the biggest example of censorship occurred today, with Black Pigeon Speaks, a channel that boasted nearly half a million subscribers, being banned by YouTube, with the company providing no reason whatsoever.

Black Pigeon Speaks, a vegan who rescues pigeons, is a moderate centrist who produced polished videos that called out the far-left and social justice warriors. His videos were always carefully worded in order to comply with YouTube’s ever tightening rules, but his entire channel was deleted anyway.

In a prescient prediction of his imminent ban, BPS released a video yesterday in which he warned that independent voices were being “silenced – relentlessly, pathologically and ruthlessly” by Silicon Valley.

In the same video, he also criticized Vox’s Carlos Maza, highlighting an article which asserted that Maza was an activist, not a journalist.

YouTube has truly jumped the shark. Everyone will be banned. And the Trump administration is doing nothing to stop it.

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————


Related Articles

Rand Paul Introduces REPUBLIC Bill To Limit Presidential Emergency Powers

Rand Paul Introduces REPUBLIC Bill To Limit Presidential Emergency Powers

U.S. News
Comments
Dozens of Police Officers Injured in Memphis Riots

Dozens of Police Officers Injured in Memphis Riots

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Reveals Historic Redesign of Air Force One

U.S. News
comments

More Than Half a Million Illegal Aliens Expected to be Freed into U.S. This Year

U.S. News
comments

Obama Admin Purged 12 Years Of ICE Speeches On Immigration Crisis Hours Before Trump Inauguration

U.S. News
comments

Comments