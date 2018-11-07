YouTube Bans Gamer Who Killed Literal NPC

A gamer claims YouTube banned him because he punched a female non-playable character in the video game Red Dead Redemption 2.

“YouTube closed [my] channel because I killed a female NPC in #RDR2. They said it promoted violence,” the user called Shirrako tweeted Wednesday.

“You spend the entire games murdering men and no one cares, punch a woman and you get banned, are you out of your mind.”

YouTube closed by channel because I killed a female NPC in #RDR2

They said It promoted violence. You spend the entire games murdering men and no one cares, punch a woman and you get banned, are you out of your mind @YouTube @TeamYouTube @YTCreators @YongYea @JimSterling — Shirrako (@ShirrakoGaming) November 7, 2018

The removal of Shirrako’s channel, which reportedly had over 500,000 subscribers, has caused an uproar in the gaming community.

“He punched a thing that’s not even real. It’s in a video game. No one got injured. It’s fictional,” a Youtuber pointed out.

Red Dead Redemption 2, created by the developers who produced the notoriously violent Grand Theft Auto franchise, is a Western-themed open-world adventure game where players can do almost anything imaginable, from riding horses and robbing banks to razing entire towns or bounty-hunting.

One of the most well-known features of the game is players can interact with any non-playable character however they want, including “killing” them. Some gamers have entire YouTube channels dedicated to these activities.

Leftist publication Vice became triggered by the story and reached out to Shirrako days before YouTube deleted his channel.

“I know you’re probably expecting some political answer but the truth is it was simply a funny moment from one of my streams which I’ve decided to upload as a separate video,” he said.

“Not sure if it was intentional by Rockstar Games but the NPC is made to be rather annoying, when you try to shop for clothing in the game, your dialogue with the shop keeper keeps being interrupted by her shouting, so I simply wanted to shop in peace, I’m sure that as a gamer you’re familiar with these annoying NPC situations.”

The censorship YouTube is willing to engage in has reached Communist China levels when a popular user’s channel can be completely deleted for playing a violent video game, which hundreds of thousands of users do on a daily basis.

How much longer until the PC police goes after them, too?

Watch Infowars’ extended LIVE midterm election coverage:

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury