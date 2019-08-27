YouTube Bans James Allsup And Tons Of Other Right-Wingers In Latest Censorship Purge

Google-owned YouTube on Monday banned right-wing commentator James Allsup (450,000+ subscribers) and a bunch of other right-wingers for “hate speech” despite many having no strikes on their channels.

The move comes just days after the Anti-Defamation League released what some have called a “hit list” calling for 30 Christian and right-wing channels to be banned for “anti-Semitism.”

#Developing James Allsup’s Youtube channel has been suspended. Allsup had hundreds of thousands of subscribers & has to be one of the biggest Right Wing YouTube accounts ever shut down. Allsup was attacked by Leftist protestors while celebrating President Trump’s inauguration. pic.twitter.com/NajPzENC4E — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) August 26, 2019

Allsup said on Gab after YouTube banned his channel that he “had no channel strikes, no violations, nothing- simply an email telling me that my livelihood, my means to exercise my political voice, my business I’d built over almost three years, was taken away from me.”







Sargon of Akkad joins Owen Shroyer live in studio to expose how and why Silicon Valley wants to brainwash and control the minds of all the people on Earth.

YouTube also banned VDARE:

YouTube purged VDARE RADIO too, although it was still tiny. It's almost like they don't want reasoned dissent. https://t.co/57FYVLe6dx — Peter Brimelow (@peterbrimelow) August 27, 2019

As well as the American Identity Movement:

BREAKING: AIM’s YouTube channel has been deleted. Be sure to follow us on more resilient platforms: -MeWe: https://t.co/wtCimxAZEN… -Parler: https://t.co/YqLnhSG1ol… -Pocketnet: AIM_America -Minds: https://t.co/DGCwcQe7Cb -Bitchute: https://t.co/YPPZXKGHEU — AMERICAN IDENTITY MOVEMENT (@AIM_America) August 27, 2019

TRS Radio:

Not surprising, but the TRS youtube channel has just been totally deleted. So have a number of other channels. Youtube is basically dead as far as political content goes. — DSA Mike Peinovich🌹🚩 (@DSAMikeP) August 26, 2019

Revisionist Michael Hoffman:

The many attempts to ban revisionist and black nationalist journalists from YouTube, Facebook etc. have been applauded by the legacy media who now whine about Trump’s gang digging up dirt on reporters for the #NYTimes and having them exposed or removed. https://t.co/w49LLO7SsH pic.twitter.com/g4gQVkSAZc — Michael Hoffman (@HoffmanMichaelA) August 26, 2019

Everyone above banned was on the ADL’s list.

Last week, two right-wing British YouTubers were also purged.

Way Of The World:

Well, they finally nuked my main YouTube channel with almost 100K subs. Here's the link to my second channel. Please subscribe and SHARE! https://t.co/Mn3hZ7lKjz — Way of the World (@wayotworld) August 22, 2019

The Iconoclast:

The Iconoclast, a right-wing YouTube Channel with over 200K subscribers, was just banned by YouTube despite having zero guideline or copyright strikes—so basically for no reason at all. https://t.co/Hcwe7h3qc8 — Brittany Sellner (@BrittPettibone) August 24, 2019

The Red Elephants has a list of channels that have been banned in the past and links to users’ backup BitChute accounts.

Expect this list to expand endlessly as our ruling oligarchs scramble to shut down all alt-media which runs counter to their rapidly crumbling narrative.

The burning of the Library of Alexandria doesn’t hold a candle to the modern-day techno-book burning actively being carried out by Big Tech.

Thousands of channels whose videos collectively had literally billions of views have been deleted and nearly the entire internet (Google, YouTube, Facebook, Apple and Twitter) has been reengineered to prevent people from finding any independent media while a tiny group of whitelisted fake media propaganda sites are being artificially boosted and shoved down everyone’s throats.

A little known organization known as "The Trust Project", funded by tech billionaires in collusion with top MSM outlets, has weaponized tech company algorithms to destroy their competition: independent media. My latest at MPN: https://t.co/ZcMVag4xgK — Whitney Webb (@_whitneywebb) June 7, 2019

All 7.5 billion people on this planet should ask why the ADL and a tiny group of Silicon Valley oligarchs are allowed to decide who can or cannot have a voice and share their views in our modern digital public square.