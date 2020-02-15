YouTube Bans Popular Conservative Commentator Nick Fuentes For 'Hate Speech'

Popular Catholic conservative commentator Nick Fuentes, a fiery critic of the GOP establishment, was purged on Friday from Google-owned YouTube for unspecified “hate speech.”

Fuentes was one of the most popular conservative streamers on YouTube and regularly drew thousands of live viewers.

As the unofficial leader of the “Groyper Army” which confronted Dan Crenshaw, Charlie Kirk and other prominent conservatives with hard questions about their support for Israel, abandonment of social conservatism and silence on demographic changes, members of Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA, the Zionist Organization of America, Sebastian Gorka, Ben Shapiro and the Times of Israel lobbied for him to be outcast, censored and banned.

Fuentes was banned from live streaming earlier this week after getting a second “strike” on his channel and was officially given the ax on Friday morning.

“My Youtube channel has been wrongly terminated today for an alleged violation of ‘hate speech’ policy,” Fuentes said Friday afternoon on Twitter. “This is the end result of a concerted effort by leftists, conservative inc gatekeepers, and silicon valley censors to silence my show and the movement it has inspired.”

My Youtube channel has been wrongly terminated today for an alleged violation of “hate speech” policy. This is the end result of a concerted effort by leftists, conservative inc gatekeepers, and silicon valley censors to silence my show and the movement it has inspired. pic.twitter.com/arZqPIGbLi — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) February 14, 2020

“America First will continue on DLive and next week I will unveil a longer term home for my show as well,” he said.

America First will continue on DLive and next week I will unveil a longer term home for my show as well.https://t.co/QI3ur2TBaJ — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) February 14, 2020

“Fuentes banned by YouTube after taking on Conservative Inc. and them all calling for his deplatforming. Really makes you think,” Paul Joseph Watson said Friday after hearing the news.

Fuentes banned by YouTube after taking on Conservative Inc. and them all calling for his deplatforming. Really makes you think. 🤔 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 14, 2020

“You know Conservatism Inc is cheering YouTube even as they pretend to champion #freespeech,” Michelle Malkin said. “They didn’t stand w/ #LauraLoomer or #GavinMcInnes. They tried to kill my career over defending Nick Fuentes & #AmericaFirst kids. They’ve done nothing to help Jaden McNeil. #freespeech poseuers!”

Ben Shapiro, who gave a Hillary Clinton-style speech attacking Fuentes as a deplorable in the midst of the Groyper Wars late last year, bashed him again on Friday but said “if he was banned for his idiotic, garbage viewpoints rather than for violent threats, YouTube shouldn’t be deplatforming him.”

Nick Fuentes is an absolute disgusting s***show. But if he was banned for his idiotic, garbage viewpoints rather than for violent threats, YouTube shouldn't be deplatforming him. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 14, 2020

“I call bull. You need to sit this one out, son. #coninc #cancelculture #disavowalmafia,” Malkin responded.

“Banning Nick Fuentes is another act of political censorship by YouTube,” said prominent Big Tech critic and Breitbart writer Allum Bokhari. “Lots of conservatives go around college campuses saying they believe even offensive, disagreeable speech shouldn’t be censored. I look forward to them all being both vocal and consistent today.”

“If you believe that some people are too offensive to be allowed a platform, you don’t believe in free speech – you believe in political censorship. Very dishonest to pretend you don’t!”

If you believe that some people are too offensive to be allowed a platform, you don't believe in free speech – you believe in political censorship. Very dishonest to pretend you don't! — Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue) February 14, 2020

The move came just days after it was revealed YouTube is going to begin paying The Young Turks “in the mid-six figures range” despite their hosts having said America “deserved” 9/11, bestiality should be legalized in cases where “you are pleasuring the animal” and the Armenian genocide was a myth.

After purging popular right-wingers like Alex Jones, @RedIcetv and others, Google is reportedly now going to start funding The Young Turks with "investments" in "the mid-six figures range." TYT's Hasan Piker just months ago said the US "deserved" 9/11. https://t.co/Pg4NOsyZ9i — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) February 12, 2020

You can follow Fuentes through his website and on the YouTube alternative DLive.

