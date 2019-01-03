YouTube Begins Injecting Direct Links To CNN At Top Of Search Results

Google-owned YouTube has introduced a new “feature” whereby news-related search terms now offer links directly to CNN’s website as the number one result.

A search for “Trump Romney” early Thursday brought up a link to an article on CNN’s website under a box dubbed “Developing news.”

The number one video result was also CNN.

Though they started putting links to Wikipedia at the top of “conspiracy-related” search results last year, this is the first time I’ve seen it for regular news.

As I reported last year, YouTube rigged all their search results to favor corporate news organizations rather than actual YouTubers.

As I wrote in August, 2018: “With YouTube’s new search algorithm, if you search the exact title of Ann Coulter’s recent appearance on C-SPAN you have to scroll through 22 unrelated results from establishment news organizations before you can find it.”

“Google has turned YouTube search from a tool giving you access to millions of independent YouTubers to a censored, walled garden which gives you search results from a tiny cadre of establishment media outlets.”

Evidently that wasn’t good enough, so now they’re just injecting CNN’s propaganda directly at the top of their results.

Two weeks ago, a pro-abortion Slate reporter said YouTube “changed search results” for abortion “after I asked.”

"YouTube changed the results after I asked." Leftist Slate Reporter: YouTube 'Changed Search Results' For Abortion 'After I Asked' https://t.co/oSGvbdGoXz — Chris Menahan 🔹 (@infolibnews) December 22, 2018

The top result at the time, an anti-abortion video titled, “LIVE Abortion Video on Display,” was shoved down 39 pages in the results after she complained, meaning you had to go past around 190 videos to get what was the number one result the previous week.

Just last month, Google CEO Sundar Pichai claimed in sworn testimony before congress that “we don’t manually intervene on any particular search result.”