YouTube Broke Its Own Search Engine to Rig the Algorithm For the Corporate Media

Google-owned YouTube has broken its own search engine in order to favor corporate media outlets, with direct word for word searches of video titles now returning a wall of mainstream media results instead of the actual video searched for.

As Mark Dice illustrates in the video below, searching for “Celebrities React to Hillary Losing Election,” the title of a Dice video which has over six million views, instead results in pages of links to different videos from mainstream news outlets, all of which have far less views.

“My video has more views than all of these videos combined but still it is nowhere to be found,” comments Dice.

Dice provides another example, a video titled “Michelle Obama Trashes Hillary Clinton”. Once again, instead of a search query returning the right result, the top result is from Hillary Clinton’s official channel, with other results coming from the likes of CNN, ABC News and Inside Edition.

Dice’s video, which has over two million views, only appears on page 4, below videos such as one from a local TV news station which has just 750 views.

Even after these changes were made, YouTube doubled down by announcing it would stop recommending videos that contained “conspiracy theory” content or were deemed to be ‘misleading’.

This was in reaction to a BuzzFeed article which conflated conspiracy theory content with videos by mainstream conservative commentators like Ben Shapiro, Prager University and philosopher Jordan Peterson.

YouTube was also previously caught gaming their algorithm to heavily favor left-wing narratives on hot button issues such as abortion.

Even some of YouTube’s top creators and people who helped build the platform from the start such as Shane Dawson are being punished.

After YouTube made its decision to bury “conspiracy theory” content, Dawson uploaded a video to his 20 million subscribers called ‘Conspiracy Theories With Shane Dawson’.

The video was de-monetized for hours, with Dawson losing out on tens of thousands of dollars in ad revenue.

The whole farce once again illustrates how YouTube is being gamed to the advantage of big corporations while independent creators are getting screwed over.

