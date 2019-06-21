YouTube Caves to MSM Pressure, Deletes Channel of Independent Host

Image Credits: Future Publishing / Contributor.

Media giant YouTube caved to the liberal outrage mob and deleted the channel of independent reporter Harrison Smith after leftwing outlet Media Matters published a hit piece slamming his cutting-edge reports.

Follow Harrison’s Twitter account while you still can.

Watch and share the videos below that the hysterical left deemed too dangerous to watch!

Gruesome Tiananmen Square Truth Revealed


Thirty years ago, China’s communist government brought the student protests at Tiananmen Square to a brutal and bloody end. This special report provides cutting-edge insight into the tragic incident.

Parents Sue School For Transgender Brainwashing


Urgent report breaking down parents’ legal battle over protecting children from a sexually-explicit curriculum.

Essential Weekly Wrap Up


Powerful breakdown of stories the MSM hasn’t touched!

To thwart Big Tech’s efforts, be sure to follow the Off Limits Twitter account and Harrison’s Bitchute channel.


Related Articles

Transgender School Shooter's Motive Was to Kill People Who Insulted Him

Transgender School Shooter’s Motive Was to Kill People Who Insulted Him

U.S. News
Comments
FBI Clears Infowars in Child Porn Hoax

FBI Clears Infowars in Child Porn Hoax

U.S. News
Comments

Ben Shapiro Upset That Trump Didn’t Order the Slaughter of Hundreds of People For No Reason

U.S. News
comments

Border Patrol Sector Facilities at More than Double Capacity

U.S. News
comments

‘Many Explosions,’ Huge Fire at Philadelphia Refinery

U.S. News
comments

Comments