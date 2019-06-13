YouTube Censors Project Veritas Video Exposing Pinterest's 'Anti-Christian Censorship'

Google-owned YouTube decided to censor Project Veritas’ viral video exposing Pinterest for allegedly censoring “pro-life and Christian content” by pulling the video down for “privacy violations.”

🚨🚨 YouTube has REMOVED our Pinterest Insider story 🚨🚨 The battle is on 🚨🚨 SUPPORT the insider who leaked the documents and got fired HERE: https://t.co/FLBzuLE65R pic.twitter.com/zWLfW2leRQ — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 12, 2019

Twitter also temporarily suspended Project Veritas from posting “for tweeting internal communications from Pinterest which show them calling Ben Shapiro a ‘white supremacist,'” James O’Keefe said.

Breaking News: Twitter has decided that investigative journalism is in violation of their terms of service – @Project_Veritas has been temporarily suspended from posting for tweeting internal communications from @Pinterest which show them calling @benshapiro a "white supremacist" pic.twitter.com/eJNDWEfanf — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 12, 2019



The privacy complaint was due to Project Veritas identifying two Pinterest employees allegedly involved in the censorship decisions at 3:40 to 4:07 in their video:

They cited a privacy complaint. Which we categorically deny. If using people's names and faces in an investigative report warrants a "privacy complaint," we fear the future of journalism in this country. @YouTube needs to look up journalism in the dictionary. pic.twitter.com/sxU8yffCa7 — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) June 12, 2019

You can watch the video here:

Leftist outlets like The Daily Beast are allowed to dox private citizens for sharing memes with total impunity, but investigative journalism exposing Big Tech is not allowed.

On his show Wednesday night, Tucker Carlson interviewed Pinterest whistleblower, software engineer Eric Cochran, who was swiftly fired after their exposé came out:

You can donate to Cochran’s GoFundMe to help him out. He’s likely going to be blacklisted from all the Big Tech companies as happened with James Damore because these companies are effectively a cartel which collude with one another.

A Silicon Valley giant protects another Silicon Valley giant from outside scrutiny. Big tech is a cartel!https://t.co/Gp6KJFMAHW — Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue) June 12, 2019

Carlson also interviewed Live Action’s Lila Rose, whose site was blacklisted as “porn” and then today totally banned by Pinterest.

“This is the biggest mistake of their lives,” O’Keefe said.

This is the biggest mistake of their lives. pic.twitter.com/GoOwOn1RvV — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 12, 2019

Note, YouTube made this decision as congress is currently holding antitrust hearings to investigate Big Tech.

Big Tech’s incredible arrogance may be their undoing.