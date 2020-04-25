YouTube Censors Video About UV Light Treatment Use Against Coronavirus

YouTube has removed a video by a pharmaceutical company explaining how UV light treatment can be used to possibly combat the coronavirus, claiming it violates their terms of service.

The censored video, produced by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, explains how its UV light product called “Healight” can be used as a First-in-Class treatment against viruses and bacteria, including the coronavirus, by inserting the catheter device into the lungs that exposes the bronchial tissue to UV-A radiation.

Watch the archived version below:

After initially declaring the video didn’t violate its “Community Guidelines,” YouTube relented and removed it on Saturday after receiving pressure from a New York Times reporter whining that this experimental treatment is simply fake news because President Trump mentioned it.

I contacted YouTube about this video, which is being shared on tons of replies on Twitter & on Facebook, by people asserting that it backs up Trump's idea throwing it out there that UV rays kill coronavirus. YouTube just said it removed it for violating its community guidelines.

YouTube has censored the promotional video of the #Healight developed by researchers at Cedars-Sinai, claiming it violates the terms of service!

Cedar-Sinai Medical Center based in Los Angeles, California, agreed to a global license with Aytu BioScience, a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on “novel therapeutics” to develop the Healight.

“Our team has shown that administering a specific spectrum of UV-A light can eradicate viruses in infected human cells (including coronavirus) and bacteria in the area while preserving healthy cells,” stated Dr. Pimentel of Cedars-Sinai last week.

Dr. Ali Rezaie, one of inventors of the Healight technology said: “Our lab at Cedars-Sinai has extensively studied the effects of this unique technology on bacteria and viruses. Based on our findings we believe this therapeutic approach has the potential to significantly impact the high morbidity and mortality of coronavirus-infected patients and patients infected with other respiratory pathogens. We are looking forward to partnering with Aytu BioScience to move this technology forward for the benefit of patients all over the world.”

President Trump touched on this novel technology during a White House briefing on Friday, which was met with widespread criticism by the mainstream media, who claimed he was putting lives in danger much in the same way they did when Trump promoted the use of hydroxchloroquine as a possible treatment for coronavirus.

Aytu BioScience responded to YouTube’s ban by reposting its video to Twitter and Vimeo, noting it’s “not sure why” the video platform removed a scientific presentation of its product.

Many are now talking about UV light being used as a treatment for COVID-19. We are proud to have teamed up with @MarkPimentelMD and his team at @CedarsSinai

Many are now talking about UV light being used as a treatment for COVID-19. We are proud to have teamed up with @MarkPimentelMD and his team at @CedarsSinai

They developed Healight.

