YouTube CEO: 'Anything That Goes Against W.H.O. Is A Violation of YouTube Policies'

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki says that any videos that go against the almighty wisdom of the pro-China World Health Organization violate YouTube’s policies and are subject to deletion.

In her first interview since the U.S. coronavirus lockdown began, Wojcicki discussed how the platform has responded to the pandemic by removing thousands of videos and redirecting over 10 billion views to corporate media outlets.

“We really focus on authoritative information for our users, and making sure we can raise that,” Wojcicki said Friday on CNN’s Reliable Sources podcast.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcocki says users are using the platform during the coronavirus crisis. It started with basic information but now users “want to know about life under quarantine… like exercise at home. How do I fix my freezer? How do I give myself a haircut.” pic.twitter.com/p8jxTUBRte — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) April 19, 2020

Wojcicki explained how censorship is a core focus of YouTube, describing how the platform removes content it deems “misinformation,” especially if it contradicts the World Health Organization.

“We also talk about removing information that is problematic,” Wojcicki continued. “We’ve had to update our policy numerous times associated with COVID-19.”

“So of course, anything that is medically unsubstantiated, so people saying like, ‘take vitamin C, take turmeric, like those are/or will cure you.’ Those are the examples of things that would be a violation of our policy.”

“Anything that would go against World Health Organization [WHO] recommendations would be a violation of our policy,” Wojcicki added. “And so remove is another really important part of our policy, and making sure we don’t have information that’s false on our platform for our users.”

Remember, this is the same globalist organization that criticized President Trump for rightly banning travel to and from China in January, refused to acknowledge Taiwan’s existence at China’s behest, and actively disseminated Chinese Communist Party propaganda lying about the severity of the coronavirus and calling Trump racist for branding the disease as the “Chinese virus.”

As a result, Trump halted U.S. funding for WHO – between $400-500 million annually – last week over its poor response to the coronavirus pandemic and its new role as China’s de facto public relations arm.

