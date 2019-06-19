YouTube Deletes Channel of Spain's Populist Vox Party

YouTube has deleted the populist Spanish Vox Party’s entire channel in yet another example of the Google-owned platform targeting right of center political content.

“Spain’s far-right Vox party @vox_es has demanded an explanation from @YouTube as to why their account has been closed or suspended ‘without any explanation’,” reported the Spain in English Twitter account.

The party itself then tweeted, “The decision to remove the channel is a serious attack on the freedom of expression and dissemination of a political party.”

It subsequently emerged that the deletion of the channel likely came as a result of simultaneous copyright claims made by leftists.

“YouTube has informed us that the disabling of the VOX channel is due to the complaint made by three people who believe that we have used content of theirs,” the party later tweeted, blaming “left-wing activists” for coordinating the takedown.

The party said that other political parties had used the same audiovisual content without being hit by copyright strikes.

“We call on these platforms, who claim to fight online abuse, to pursue groups of progressive trolls who report in an organized manner and for ideological reasons to all those accounts that do not conform to their unique thinking,” the party tweeted.

The Vox Party has 24 seats in the Spanish parliament having obtained over 10% of the vote in the country’s national election earlier this year. The party also has 3 seats in the European parliament.

As we previously reported, just days before the Spanish election in April, Facebook removed numerous large pro-Vox pages which had a combined reach of millions at the request of Avaaz, a left-wing NGO which is funded by George Soros.

Earlier this month, YouTube caved to a wave of contrived mob outrage (coincidentally led by another “Vox” – the left-wing media outlet) and announced it was imposing a major crackdown on “hate speech”.

