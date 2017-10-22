YouTube deletes Maxine Waters promise to ‘go and take out Trump’

EDITOR’S NOTE: YouTube has deleted the original video of Waters’s appearance. Another version has been embedded here and will be visible until it is removed, too.

It’s been only four months since Rep. Steve Scalise was shot by a Bernie Sanders fan, but did one of his colleagues advocate violence against the president of the United States?

The one-note impeachment minstrel Maxine Waters promised a group that benefits “homeless LGBTQ youth” that she will “take out” the president — and the liberal audience wildly applauded.

Appearing recently at the Ali Forney Center gala in New York City, it only took Waters 27 seconds before she slammed Trump.

“Wow, what a moving evening this is,” Waters began on October 13 in a clip posted Friday.

“I’m sitting here listening, watching, absorbing, thinking about Ali even though I never met him. And with this kind of inspiration, I will go and take out Trump tonight,” she said as the crowd roared in approval and Waters pumped her fist.

Just two days later, Waters continued to rant about Trump, this time at a Los Angeles AIDS walk.

Waters took the stage in front of Los Angeles City Hall on Sunday and quickly turned the event into a platform to push her personal political agenda.

She congratulated APLA Health for meeting online fundraising goals and briefly outlined the progress made to control the AIDS epidemic, then quickly pivoted to Trump and Republicans in Congress.

“We face unprecedented challenges today in our struggle against HIV and AIDS and I want you to know those people in Congress on the opposite side of the aisle from me control every branch of our federal government,” Waters said. “And we have, unfortunately, an unstable, erratic person in the White House.”

“We don’t know what this president will do, or say, or tweet from one day to the next. Don’t forget, this is not a political event, but I’m heading toward impeachment,” Waters said with a snicker.

“Another challenge we face today is Republicans’ determination to repeal the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare,” Waters continued.

“Without Obamacare, insurance companies will once again be able to deny care to the people living with HIV and other pre-existing conditions. Furthermore, without Obamacare states like California that expanded Medicaid will not be able to cover low-income adults living with HIV.

“And so, the House Republicans’ Obamacare repeal bill which passed the House in May will cut $100 billion from Medicaid and cause 23 million Americans to lose their health insurance,” the 79-year-old career politician said. “So far, the Senate has been great. It has refused to pass the bill.”