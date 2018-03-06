YouTube Deletes Mike Adams' Entire Channel

YouTube censorship has taken an ugly turn. Not long after the tech giant announced that their censorship agenda was because of overzealous new employees, Mike Adams (The Health Ranger) lost his entire channel consisting of 1700 videos.

We now know that YouTube is censoring using Nazi Germany tactics (silencing dissent and views that are not leftist in nature) to censor ideas. But YouTube is not focused only on conservatives. Libertarians and Voluntaryists have also been demonetized or deleted as well.

Mike Adams posted videos about the dangers of the flu vaccine as well as why it’s important to understand the tactics of totalitarian regimes, like censorship and propaganda.

