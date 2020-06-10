YouTube Deletes Video Exposing FBI Stats On Black Crime - Watch Here

Infowars reporter Greg Reese released a video on Tuesday exposing the Black Lives Matter movement and providing crime statistics the establishment wants to hide from the public.

On Wednesday, YouTube decided to join in on the censorship of publicly available crime statistics by deleting Reese’s video from the platform.

The site told Reese the video “violates our community guidelines.”

Watch the full report on a website that will never censor content – Banned.Video –

Earlier this week, Facebook-owned Instagram removed a post showing FBI crime by claiming the user engaged in “hate speech.”

Instagram is now removing FBI crime statistic graphs Posted with the necessary citations As “hate speech” We are getting to the point where narratives are more important than truth And the truth when inconvenient makes you a hateful person This is 1984 pic.twitter.com/ECP2wikj5E — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) June 6, 2020

