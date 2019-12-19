YouTube Deletes Viral Yuri Bezmenov Lecture On Communist Subversion For 'Hate Speech'

Google-owned YouTube has deleted Soviet defector Yuri Bezmenov’s viral lecture on the process of subversion for “hate speech.”

The move came just days after YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki unveiled a new subversive “harassment policy” which bans “malicious insults” against “public officials” who are members of a “protected” class.

Last I saw it, Bezmenov’s lecture had well over a million views.

It went viral on Reddit just around two weeks ago (many leftists enraptured by the new red scare misinterpret the video as an indictment of modern-day Russia rather than the communist subversives who’ve taken over our institutions and compromised our ruling elite).

The video can still be viewed at BitChute and another one of his lectures is still up, though I assume it’s not long for this world as it angers the subversive censors at YouTube.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, which has partnered with YouTube to use AI to automatically censor content they deem “hate speech,” nothing should be allowed on social media which doesn’t first go through their censors.

