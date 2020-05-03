YouTube, Facebook delete David Icke's accounts over pandemic 'misinformation'

Image Credits: Anna Gowthorpe - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images.

David Icke has had his YouTube channel deleted because he repeatedly posted misleading information about coronavirus.

The former TV presenter and professional footballer confirmed the news in a tweet on Saturday night which included the video-sharing platform’s notice to him, saying “activity in your account violates our terms of service”.

Icke referred to himself as “the man the elite are terrified of” and claimed the reason for his being banned was a “made-up” complaint from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a UK-based think-tank.

He used his channel, which had more than 900,000 subscribers at the time it was taken down, to push controversial unproven claims that coronavirus is linked to 5G mobile phone networks.


Harrison covers another shameful censorship story, this time involving Michael Moore’s new documentary about the environment.

Such theories have been linked to a spate of attacks on 5G masts during the pandemic.

On Friday he was banned from Facebook and the last clip he posted on YouTube, discussing that ban, had about 120,000 views.

