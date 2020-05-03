YouTube, Facebook delete David Icke's accounts over pandemic 'misinformation'

David Icke has had his YouTube channel deleted because he repeatedly posted misleading information about coronavirus.

The former TV presenter and professional footballer confirmed the news in a tweet on Saturday night which included the video-sharing platform’s notice to him, saying “activity in your account violates our terms of service”.

Icke referred to himself as “the man the elite are terrified of” and claimed the reason for his being banned was a “made-up” complaint from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a UK-based think-tank.

YouTube delete David Icke – the man the Elite are terrified of – after complaint from @CCDHate. The reason is made-up. Where are you gutless media? Silent or cheering. pic.twitter.com/JG7Yd6wIKH — David Icke (@davidicke) May 2, 2020

BREAKING: Our new report reveals David Icke's conspiracies about COVID-19 have been viewed over 30 million times. We are demanding that social media giants #DeplatformIcke Sign our open letter here: https://t.co/DIorNOFlXh — Center for Countering Digital Hate (@CCDHate) May 1, 2020

He used his channel, which had more than 900,000 subscribers at the time it was taken down, to push controversial unproven claims that coronavirus is linked to 5G mobile phone networks.



Harrison covers another shameful censorship story, this time involving Michael Moore’s new documentary about the environment.

Such theories have been linked to a spate of attacks on 5G masts during the pandemic.

On Friday he was banned from Facebook and the last clip he posted on YouTube, discussing that ban, had about 120,000 views.

Read more

Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!