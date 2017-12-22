Skip to content
Youtube Forms Ministry Of Culture In Orwellian Censorship Scheme
Establishment censorship of alternative news is accelerating
The Alex Jones Show -
December 22, 2017
Comments
Mike Cernovich exposes YouTube’s liberal bias in regards to who gets censored and who doesn’t.
