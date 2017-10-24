Candace Owens of Red Pill Black joins Alex Jones live in studio to discuss her ongoing conflict with Youtube, Google and the left as her attempts to awaken the minds of millennials are thwarted.

Candace Owens joins Alex Jones live in studio to break down how the mainstream media uses its power of influence to control the minds of black Americans trying to understand our political system.

Salon published an article about Alex Jones’ guest Candace Owens, referring to her as the “new face” of the “toxic right.”


