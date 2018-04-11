YouTube Restores Banned Health Guru Channel -- But Strips Nearly 100K Followers!

Video hosting platform YouTube restored a popular health channel Wednesday, but deleted a third of the organization’s followers.

Natural News founder Mike Adams, AKA The Health Ranger, announced YouTube had reinstated his channel, but did not provide an explanation as to why it was restored.

Moreover, the Google-owned platform brought the channel back, but deleted one third of its subscribers, nearly 100k – “yet another ‘F##k You’ from YouTube to content creators like me,” says Adams.

“The message from YouTube is clear: We can ban you at any time, for any reason, without explanation, with no recourse, and even when we decide to turn your channel back on, we can just delete a third of all your followers, or do anything else we want to screw with your content and silence your voice,” Adams wrote Wednesday.

Youtube deleted the channel, which had over 350K subscribers and 41 million views, last month during a mass censorship purge against conservatives and others led by the Southern Poverty Law Center. It stands at 252.6K subscribers as of writing.

The channel’s deletion followed efforts to ban Infowars’ own channel – cheered on by CNN, which referred several Infowars videos to YouTube for review.

Adams says the embattled platform’s latest censorship efforts are a last straw for many content creators and users.

“Even if YouTube reverses its outrageous banning of conservative and libertarian accounts, the world already knows that YouTube can never be trusted again,” says Adams, adding he’s launching a new video platform on July 4 dubbed Real.video.

“This is sort of obvious at this point, but none of us can trust YouTube, Google, Facebook or Twitter as ‘neutral’ platforms anymore. We must actively seek out alternatives such as GAB.ai, REAL.video and MeWe.”

Watch Alex Jones and Mike Adams discuss YouTube’s Orwellian censorship efforts:

