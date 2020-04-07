YouTube Restricts Content About 5G Dangers After Multiple Attacks On Towers

Google-owned YouTube is banning videos that raise concerns about a possible correlation between 5G and the coronavirus, saying such assertions are “conspiracy theories.”

“Now any content that disputes the existence or transmission of COVID-19, as described by the WHO and local health authorities, is in violation of YouTube policies. This includes conspiracy theories which claim that the symptoms are caused by 5G,” a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday.

“We have clear policies that prohibit videos promoting medically unsubstantiated methods to prevent the coronavirus in place of seeking medical treatment, and we quickly remove videos violating these policies when flagged to us.”

“For borderline content that could misinform users in harmful ways, we reduce recommendations. We’ll continue to evaluate the impact of these videos on communities around the world.”

The video platform removed a London Real interview featuring David Icke where he claimed that 5G is part of a larger plot to control humanity, pointing to the instances of Europeans destroying several 5G towers as evidence that many people don’t support the installation of the new technology.

Watch our full BANNED David Icke interview COMPLETELY FREE on our website here: https://t.co/xMvsBkgEak Listen to why @davidicke believes that the #coronavirus aren’t accurate and what they are more likely to be. What do you believe? pic.twitter.com/Uub5U48aDN — London Real (@LondonRealTV) April 7, 2020

“If 5G continues and reaches where they want to take it, human life as we know it is over…so people have to make a decision.”

As Infowars has been reporting, 5G is a major health concern with or without COVID-19. It’s not to say 5G causes coronavirus, but it could very well exacerbate the symptoms of it, evidenced by several scientific studies suggesting 5G has negative effects on the immune system.

Watch the full David Icke interview breaking down coronavirus, 5G radiation, and the New World Order below:

Also check out the Alex Jones’ recent interview with Icke:

Researcher Mike Adams and Alex Jones break down how 5G may accelerate coronavirus symptoms due to its assault on the human immune system.

