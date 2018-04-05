Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
YouTube Shooter Posted Strange Videos In A Headdress
Bizarre YouTube channel’s demonetization was her reason for the rampage
Owen Shroyer
| Infowars.com -
April 5, 2018
Comments
It’s still hard to discern the motives of the YouTube shooter as the story develops.
Related Articles
Hell Freezes Over: US Military To Protect US Border!
Special Reports
Comments
VIDEO: George Soros Says The Happiest Time Of His Life Was Rounding Up Jews For The Nazis
Special Reports
Comments
Trump Plans To Talk With Peter Thiel About Regulating Tech Giants Across The Internet
Special Reports
Comments
Infowars Reporter Scoops Pulitzer Prize Winners
Special Reports
Comments
What’s A Martyr? Christian Witnesses vs Islamic Jihadis
Special Reports
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.