YouTube Terminates Account of InfoWars Bureau Chief

It’s been a wild week for InfoWars’s DC bureau chief Jerome Corsi. On Tuesday, Corsi, a proponent of the QAnon and Obama birther conspiracies, was riding high after being printed in USA Today, the country’s highest-circulating paper. Today, he was kicked off YouTube for life.

Terminations usually require three “strikes,” each strike removing features from a channel and putting it in worse standing until they resolve several months later, assuming no further strikes are given. Irate tweets since his termination include a screenshot showing Corsi received his first two strikes—both for harassment and/or bullying—on the 20th and 26th of this month. We’ve reached out to YouTube for information on what the final straw was.

GOOGLE/YouTube JUST TERMINATED MY YouTube channel ( jrlcorsi ) without NOTICE or EXPLANATION — Stole my FEB EARNINGS — gone — CENSORSHIP now COMPOUNDED BY THEFT @realDonaldTrump @POTUS @AjitPaiFCC So, @ericschmidt is now a HARD-LEFT THIEF, in addition to a CENSOR – outrageous pic.twitter.com/ZHuxUwzxda — Jerome Corsi (@jerome_corsi) March 1, 2018

The channel, which had amassed around 30,000 subscribers, has been wiped clean, its content replaced with a small red termination notice. The removal appears to be for keeps as well. As opposed to suspensions, parent company Google’s rules outline the repercussions of terminations as the following (emphasis ours):

Users whose accounts have been terminated are prohibited from accessing, possessing, or creating any other Google Accounts. When an account is terminated, the account owner receives an email detailing the reason for the termination.

