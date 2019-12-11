YouTube to Demonetize Channels Even if Videos ‘Don’t Cross Policy Line’

Google-owned YouTube has given itself a broad new range of powers to ban and demonetize channels for “harassment,” including the ability to demonetize channels that haven’t violated its policies in any one video.

Included in the policy is a broadening of YouTube’s “hate speech” ban.

“We will no longer allow content that maliciously insults someone based on protected attributes such as their race, gender expression, or sexual orientation,” announced YouTube “trust & safety” VP Matt Halprin in a blog post.

The post also makes it clear that there will be no exception for “public officials,” meaning that politicians that YouTube deems to be engaging in “hate speech” also run the risk of having their content removed from the platform.

Alex Jones breaks down the two-faced front of Google and YouTube execs vowing not to censor political speech while banning more than 300 Trump ads.

