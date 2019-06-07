YouTube to Step Up Suppression of Videos That Don't Violate Any Rules, Promote News Outlets

YouTube is going increase its suppression of “borderline” videos that don’t actually violate any of its rules or policies, while ramping up its promotion of “authoritative” sources.

YouTube announced Wednesday the increased tilting of its platform toward “authoritative” sources and away from “borderline” videos on its official blog, alongside a slew of other changes.

Much of the ensuing media coverage focused on YouTube’s announced crackdown on “hateful and supremacist” videos, which the tech giant also announced Wednesday.

“In addition to removing videos that violate our policies, we also want to reduce the spread of content that comes right up to the line,” YouTube explained in the unsigned blog post.



The change follows a pilot program YouTube launched in January, where the tech giant suppressed “borderline content and harmful misinformation, such as videos promoting a phony miracle cure for a serious illness, or claiming the earth is flat.”

YouTube is now expanding the pilot program to include more “borderline” videos while giving a boost to “authoritative” sources.

