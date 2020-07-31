YouTube Users Claim Apricots Cure Cancer As Platform Bans Discussion of Hydroxychloroquine

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It is unclear but seems likely that the YouTube user is utilizing the Amazon referral program, where individuals are given the ability to create custom links to Amazon listings. When users click the referral link and purchase item advertised, such as a bag of apricot seeds, the person who created the link receives a portion of the proceeds.

In the listing provided by the YouTube user, the Amazon seller does not claim that the seeds cure cancer, but several users in the comments claim they have treated different types of cancer with the seeds for years.

“This product is good for cancer fight, it was fresh,” wrote one user, while another was less than happy with this specific brand of seeds. “

“I have been using apricot for over 4 years since being diagnosed with cancer. My purchases from my previous vendor were sourced from Hunza region of Pakistan and were lab tested for their high B17 content,” wrote another Amazon user. “They were very bitter and would numb your tongue when eaten. When my vendor stop selling them I purchased these Organic Raw Bitter Apricot Seeds from FruitFull. These are not bitter at all and produce no numbing of the mouth.”

Another YouTube video offers the same routine, where the user uploads a video explaining the efficacy of the fruit seeds at treating cancer and a myriad of other illnesses, then offers a link where they can be purchased on Amazon that they likely use to make money.

In the Amazon listing posted by this YouTuber, the vendor offers a legal disclaimer that specifically notes “aimnaturals does not ‘treat’, or aim to ‘cure’ any disease.” They also add that they “assume no responsibility or liability for incorrect usage of this product,” before reiterating again that the “product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.”