YouTuber Who Licked Public Toilet Seat Now Claims He's Tested Positive For Coronavirus

A YouTuber who licked a public toilet seat to “raise awareness” of coronavirus now claims he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Who could have seen that coming?

Shawn Mendes posted a video to Twitter where he licks a brown substance, believed to be foundation, from the toilet seat before saying, “coronavirus challenge.”

RT to spread awareness for the Coronavirus 🙂 pic.twitter.com/HNLx7fPhC0 — LARZ (@GAYSHAWNMENDES) March 21, 2020

The clip quickly went viral and has received well over 5 million views.

“Man, these people will do anything for clout. Clout is a disease,” responded one Twitter user.

The day after he posted the toilet video, Mendes tweeted another clip of himself sat in what appears to be a hospital bed.

I tested positive for Coronavirus 😥 pic.twitter.com/8GrI9hf23h — LARZ (@GAYSHAWNMENDES) March 22, 2020

“I tested positive for Coronavirus,” he claims.

Mendes previously embroiled himself in controversy when he was filmed taking a tub of ice scream from a store freezer, eating some of it and then putting it back.

I love ice cream pic.twitter.com/CWA1aNBmJU — LARZ (@GAYSHAWNMENDES) July 3, 2019

Mendes later claimed he received a police visit. Others who pulled the same stunt were arrested.

Of course, the overwhelming likelihood is that Mendes licking the toilet seat and then claiming he has COVID-19 is all a fake publicity stunt merely to gain attention.

The fact that he would hijack a global pandemic that has killed over 16,000 people and threatens to irreparably change the world as we know for clickbait tells you everything you need to know about the social media generation.

As we previously highlighted, the woman who started the “coronavirus challenge” by licking a toilet seat on a plane subsequently claimed that coronavirus “kills everyone who’s old enough to still have facebook,” and that “gays are immune to the virus.”

