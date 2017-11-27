YouTube's autocomplete tool shows users ‘profoundly disturbing’ child sex results when they search for 'how to' videos

A shocking report has revealed that searching for the phrase ‘how to have’ on YouTube brings up a list of disturbing auto-complete results.

Creepy suggestions include ‘how to have s*x with your kids’ and ‘how to have s*x kids.’

YouTube has described the findings as ‘profoundly disturbing’ and says it is investigating the matter to understand what caused the results.

The bizarre search results were first discovered by BuzzFeed, which searched the phrase ‘how to have’ on multiple devices in incognito mode – meaning previous searches did not influence results.

The searches revealed that the phrase ‘how to have’ returned the same results, including ‘how to have s*x with your kids’, ‘how to have s*x kids’ and ‘how to have s*x in school.’

In a statement, a YouTube spokeswoman said: ‘Earlier today our teams were alerted to this profoundly disturbing autocomplete result and we worked to quickly remove it as soon as we were made aware.

