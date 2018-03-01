YouTube’s Fake News Spotters ‘Mistakenly’ Removed Conservative Videos

YouTube’s army of 10,000 fake news moderators are said to have “mistakenly” pulled videos from right-leaning channels as they scoured for misleading information during the current hysteria over guns in the United States.

Bloomberg reports:

In the wake of the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, some YouTube moderators mistakenly removed several videos and some channels from right-wing, pro-gun video producers and outlets. Some YouTube channels recently complained about their accounts being pulled entirely. On Wednesday, the Outline highlighted accounts, including Titus Frost, that were banned from the video site. Frost tweeted on Wednesday that a survivor of the shooting, David Hogg, is an actor. Jerome Corsi of right-wing conspiracy website Infowars said on Tuesday that YouTube had taken down one of his videos and disabled his live stream.

Google, which owns YouTube, actively censors conservative results and tags outlets like TruthRevolt as “fake news.” YouTube insists it “only removes channels in extreme circumstances” but admitted that some of the content was removed by “mistake.”

An e-mail from the site read:

“As we work to hire rapidly and ramp up our policy enforcement teams throughout 2018, newer members may misapply some of our policies resulting in mistaken removals. We’re continuing to enforce our existing policies regarding harmful and dangerous content, they have not changed. We’ll reinstate any videos that were removed in error.”

As the great purge of conservative media rages across many online platforms, Alex Jones’s InfoWars has been an easy target for YouTube. Their channel currently sits at two strikes. One more, as YouTube policy dictates, and his channel will be permanently pulled.

Because the National Rifle Association has been accused of enabling the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting, Bloomberg states, “Google and other internet companies are facing external pressure to remove the National Rifle Association’s NRA TV channel from their video streaming services.” Many feel the pro-gun information channel meets YouTube’s official policy of “harmful or dangerous” content.

It’s funny how YouTube doesn’t pull Islamic channels or videos of schoolyard fights as quickly. In their world, conservatives, or anyone with the slightest difference of opinion, are the enemy.