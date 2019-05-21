YouTube's 'Trending' Tab is Rigged in Favor of Big Media

A study by a student at the University of Glasgow proves that YouTube’s ‘trending’ tab is heavily rigged in favor of big corporate media networks.

The study included 40,000 data entries and sought to answer the question “is YouTube biased towards traditional media?”

The answer is undoubtedly yes.

The study showed that independent creator Philip DeFranco, who produces a daily news show, appeared on the trending tab only twice despite amassing an average of 1.4 million views per video, while AP, which averages 10,000 views per video trended seven times.

🚨🚨YOUTUBE BIAS:

– 1.4 million views on avg. for @PhillyD to trend TWO times

– @AP only needed **10,000** views on avg. to trend SEVEN times Traditional Media FAVORITISM on display. pic.twitter.com/3ydWmD0V4m — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) May 21, 2019

In all, 95% of all videos from news creators that appeared on the trending tab came from legacy media outlets.

Despite having the most subscribed channel by far in the United States, PewDiePie only appeared on the trending tab in the U.S. once compared to 45 times in Canada, proving that the U.S. trending tab is being curated to exclude him.

Local YouTuber cracks code regarding Trending tab pic.twitter.com/aab465fyFM — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) May 21, 2019

Other creators who routinely post viral content, such as Joe Rogan, didn’t trend once in the United States despite in Rogan’s case trending 74 times in Canada.

Corporate network ‘comedy’ shows which routinely push left-wing political narratives like Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert appeared dozens of times on the trending tab.

As we have previously highlighted, YouTube openly rigs its own search engine to exclude independent news content creators, burying them under a wall of mainstream media videos.

YouTube BROKE its own search engine to game the algorithm for big media corporations. Direct word for word searches for videos that have over 6 million views produced by independent creators now return top results from CNN, ABC & CBS. It's no longer YouTube, it's CorporateTube. pic.twitter.com/cjv2nXdR9P — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) 1 February 2019

It seems clear that the video giant has removed the ‘you’ from YouTube and has now set about creating CorporateTube to the detriment of the independent creators who built it in the first place.

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————