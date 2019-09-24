"You've Stolen My Childhood" - 16-Year-Old Girl Throws Tearful Climate Tantrum At UN

Greta unleashed…

I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us for hope. How dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”

For more than 30 years, the science has been crystal clear… We are in the beginning of a mass extinction…”

You are failing us, but the young people are starting to understand your betrayal,”

“We will not let you get away with this.”

Presented with no comment…


Eco Fascist Greta Thunberg Released A Hate Filled Rant and Looked at Donald Trump with a gaze that would turn mortal men to stone.


Related Articles

Defiant Facebook Buys Startup Focused On 'Controlling Computers With Your Mind'

Defiant Facebook Buys Startup Focused On ‘Controlling Computers With Your Mind’

Science & Tech
Comments
Introducing VPLanet: A virtual planet simulator for modeling distant worlds across time

Introducing VPLanet: A virtual planet simulator for modeling distant worlds across time

Science & Tech
Comments

Twitter Rules Don’t Apply To Dictators

Science & Tech
comments

Hubble takes closer look at not-so-‘dead’ neighbor

Science & Tech
comments

Theology Students Are Being Taught To Confess Their “Climate Sins” While Sitting In Front Of A Bunch Of Potted Plants

Science & Tech
comments

Comments