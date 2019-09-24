"You've Stolen My Childhood" - 16-Year-Old Girl Throws Tearful Climate Tantrum At UN

Greta unleashed…
“I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us for hope. How dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”
“For more than 30 years, the science has been crystal clear… We are in the beginning of a mass extinction…”
“You are failing us, but the young people are starting to understand your betrayal,”
“We will not let you get away with this.”
Presented with no comment…
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at #UNGA: "This is all wrong…You all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words—and yet, I'm one of the lucky ones." https://t.co/YTVSvKxTkg pic.twitter.com/px90HghuQd
— ABC News (@ABC) September 23, 2019
If a picture is worth 1,000 words then this GIF is worth 100,000 #ClimateWeek2019 pic.twitter.com/AqXdeUzgk3
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 23, 2019
Eco Fascist Greta Thunberg Released A Hate Filled Rant and Looked at Donald Trump with a gaze that would turn mortal men to stone.