Yuge Difference Spotted Between Trump & Obama Christmas Cards

President Trump unveiled his White House Christmas card Monday, and Internet users immediately spotted one huge difference compared to his predecessor’s.

The 2017 card reads, “Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

In contrast, the 2016 Obama-era card stated in big bold letters, “Happy Holidays.”

President Trump throughout the 2016 campaign and into his first term had declared his administration would end the “War on Christmas.”

“You go to stores, you don’t see the word Christmas,” Trump once said at a campaign rally. “It says ‘happy holidays’ all over. I say, ‘Where’s Christmas?’ I tell my wife, ‘Don’t go to those stores.’ . . . I want to see Christmas.”

“If I become president, we’re all going to be saying Merry Christmas again, that I can tell you,” Trump stated at a Nov. 9, 2015 rally in Springfield, Illinois.

In 2011, Trump also criticized Obama for issuing a statement honoring Kwanzaa — but not Christmas.

On Monday the White House also revealed the Christmas decoration display inside the executive mansion and released a video showing FLOTUS Melania Trump hand-picking various details.

A side-by-side video from the Toronto Star also exemplifies the differences between the 2017 White House Christmas decor and 2009 decorations.

Bonus: Placeboing’s Trump Christmas mash-up

