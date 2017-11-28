Yuge Difference Spotted Between Trump & Obama Christmas Cards

President Trump unveiled his White House Christmas card Monday, and Internet users immediately spotted one huge difference compared to his predecessor’s.

The 2017 card reads, “Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

The First Family 2017 Christmas card is seen in the East Wing of the @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/qT12N07a8S — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 27, 2017

In contrast, the 2016 Obama-era card stated in big bold letters, “Happy Holidays.”

MY AUNT GOT A DAMN CHRISTMAS CARD FROM OBAMA pic.twitter.com/3Hl0DMKVz4 — taylor (@dornanstyles) January 3, 2017

President Trump throughout the 2016 campaign and into his first term had declared his administration would end the “War on Christmas.”

“You go to stores, you don’t see the word Christmas,” Trump once said at a campaign rally. “It says ‘happy holidays’ all over. I say, ‘Where’s Christmas?’ I tell my wife, ‘Don’t go to those stores.’ . . . I want to see Christmas.”

“If I become president, we’re all going to be saying Merry Christmas again, that I can tell you,” Trump stated at a Nov. 9, 2015 rally in Springfield, Illinois.

In 2011, Trump also criticized Obama for issuing a statement honoring Kwanzaa — but not Christmas.

What a convenient mistake: @BarackObama issued a statement for Kwanza but failed to issue one for Christmas. http://t.co/DodG53Rx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2011

On Monday the White House also revealed the Christmas decoration display inside the executive mansion and released a video showing FLOTUS Melania Trump hand-picking various details.

The decorations are up! @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate! Wishing you a Merry Christmas & joyous holiday season! pic.twitter.com/d6ZuyeFvrw — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 27, 2017

A side-by-side video from the Toronto Star also exemplifies the differences between the 2017 White House Christmas decor and 2009 decorations.

Bonus: Placeboing’s Trump Christmas mash-up



Follow @AdanSalazarWins

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735