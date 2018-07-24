'Ze/Hir': Google Promotes Pronoun Diversity At OS Conference

Image Credits: Twitter/@benicollins, @nicolehenderson.

Google made sure guests had name tags to represent their pronoun preference while unveiling new Cloud features at a San Francisco conference.

A table at the Google Next 18 conference lays out name tag stickers with several types of pronouns, including the “gender neutral” pronouns “Ze/Hir,” and “They/Them.”

“We care about your pronouns,” says the Google sign. “Add a sticker to your badge to share with others which ones you prefer.”

“All other conferences, take note! It is that easy,” tweeted IT Pro Today editor Nicole Henderson on Tuesday.

The left has taken the gender debate so far that some universities offer workshops dealing with how to use gender-neutral pronouns and dozens of gender designations.


Related Articles

Billionaire Heiress Clare Bronfman Arrested for NXIVM Racketeering

Billionaire Heiress Clare Bronfman Arrested for NXIVM Racketeering

U.S. News
Comments
Video: President Trump Speaks At Veterans of Foreign Wars Convention

Video: President Trump Speaks At Veterans of Foreign Wars Convention

U.S. News
Comments

Major Hollywood Director Fired After Trove of Pedophile Joke Tweets Discovered

U.S. News
Comments

Nigel Farage: Conservatives need ‘more loophead socialists’ like Ocasio-Cortez

U.S. News
Comments

Blitzer: Revoking Clapper Security Clearance Is A ‘National Security Threat’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments