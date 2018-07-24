'Ze/Hir': Google Promotes Pronoun Diversity At OS Conference

Google made sure guests had name tags to represent their pronoun preference while unveiling new Cloud features at a San Francisco conference.

A table at the Google Next 18 conference lays out name tag stickers with several types of pronouns, including the “gender neutral” pronouns “Ze/Hir,” and “They/Them.”

“We care about your pronouns,” says the Google sign. “Add a sticker to your badge to share with others which ones you prefer.”

All other conferences, take note! It is that easy. #GoogleNext18 pic.twitter.com/6DSUgyzGqH — Nicole Henderson (@NicoleHenderson) July 24, 2018

“All other conferences, take note! It is that easy,” tweeted IT Pro Today editor Nicole Henderson on Tuesday.

The left has taken the gender debate so far that some universities offer workshops dealing with how to use gender-neutral pronouns and dozens of gender designations.