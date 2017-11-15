Zimbabwe Army Has Mugabe, Wife In Custody, Controls Capital

Image Credits: Wiki.

Zimbabwe’s army said Wednesday it has President Robert Mugabe and his wife in custody and was securing government offices and patrolling the capital’s streets following a night of unrest that included a military takeover of the state broadcaster.

The night’s action triggered speculation of a coup, but the military’s supporters praised it as a “bloodless correction.” South Africa’s president said he spoke with Mugabe, who was “fine” but confined to his home.

For the first time, this southern African nation is seeing the military oppose the 93-year-old Mugabe, the world’s oldest head of state and one of the longest-serving authoritarian rulers. Mugabe has been in power since Zimbabwe’s independence from white minority rule in 1980.

