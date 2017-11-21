Zimbabwe Parliament Speaker: Mugabe Has Resigned

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has resigned, according to the speaker of Zimbabwe’s parliament.

Speaker Jacob Mudenda read out what he said was a letter from Mugabe, which read, “I, Robert Gabriel Mugabe, in terms of section 96 of the constitution of Zimbabwe, hereby formally tender my resignation… with immediate effect.”

There has been no confirmation of the letter from the president or his office.

Celebrations broke out in parliament after Mudenda’s announcement. Lawmakers had gathered to start impeachment proceedings against Mugabe, who is 93 years old and has ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years.

The president faced pressure to resign since last week, when the military took over state institutions and his own party called on him to resign.