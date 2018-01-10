Zinke Removing Florida from Offshore Drilling Plan

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said Tuesday that he won’t allow offshore drilling in waters near Florida through 2024.

The decision came after Zinke met with Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) in Tallahassee earlier in the day to discuss the governor’s objections. It was day after Zinke proposed opening nearly all of the nation’s coasts to drilling.

“President Trump has directed me to rebuild our offshore oil and gas program in a manner that supports our national energy policy and also takes into consideration the local and state voice,” Zinke said in a statement.

“I support the governor’s position that Florida is unique and its coasts are heavily reliant on tourism as an economic driver,” he continued.

Read more


Related Articles

Seattle Attempts to Impose Morality With Ridiculously High Taxes On Sugary Drinks

Seattle Attempts to Impose Morality With Ridiculously High Taxes On Sugary Drinks

Government
Comments
Clinton-Appointed Judge Rules Against Trump Administration On Rescinding DACA

Clinton-Appointed Judge Rules Against Trump Administration On Rescinding DACA

Government
Comments

Democrats Admit They Need Illegals For Their Votes

Government
Comments

First Denaturalization Occurs After Start of Operation Janus, DOJ says

Government
Comments

Dems Unveil ‘Stable Genius Act’ To Evaluate Trump’s Mental Health

Government
Comments

Comments